Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

