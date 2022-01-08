Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.
About Stabilus
