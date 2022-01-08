Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.67 ($75.76).

STM stock opened at €66.50 ($75.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €55.40 ($62.95) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

