STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

STAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,938. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $78.15 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 292.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 76.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

