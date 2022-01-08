St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 167 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,274,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,221,546,000 after buying an additional 280,160 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

