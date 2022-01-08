SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLOW. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

