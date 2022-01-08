Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.01

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.01 ($6.33) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.55). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.33), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 470 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 470.01. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.

About Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

