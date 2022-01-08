Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SR. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

