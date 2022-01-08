Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 29.9% Lower This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 90.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Spiking has a total market cap of $586,796.90 and approximately $226.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005815 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

