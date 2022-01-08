Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of SPE opened at $15.53 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.