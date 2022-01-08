SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Increased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $102.46 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.