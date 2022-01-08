SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.62

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.62 and last traded at $106.13, with a volume of 1309743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 198,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

