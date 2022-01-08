SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

