SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 97,603 shares.The stock last traded at $55.56 and had previously closed at $55.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

