SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Lifted by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $9,701,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $45.58 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

