Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Update

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.