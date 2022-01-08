Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Update

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

