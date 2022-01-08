SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.54

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 76229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

