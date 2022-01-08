Sonar Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.98 Million (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $14.98 million and $81,256.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.23 or 0.07607490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.20 or 1.00007082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

