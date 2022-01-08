Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

