Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $771,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

