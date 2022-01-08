Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PG opened at $162.74 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04. The stock has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

