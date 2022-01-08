Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,780 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. 151,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

