Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Q2 by 28.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,911. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

