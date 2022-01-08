Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,332. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

