Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

