SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $11.63. SomaLogic shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 12,072 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGC shares. Cowen started coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

