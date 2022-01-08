Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

