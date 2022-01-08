Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 214.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 948,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

