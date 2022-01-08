Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. 70,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,955. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

