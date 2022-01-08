Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

