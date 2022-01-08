Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,172 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of GE opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

