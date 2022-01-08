Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,912.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2,782.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

