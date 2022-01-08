Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $29.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,722.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,239. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,922.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,808.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

