Solrise Finance Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $568,539.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.19 or 0.07634205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.28 or 1.00057708 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,327,935 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

