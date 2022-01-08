Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

