Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.04. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

