Societe Generale Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

