Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total value of $13,659,666.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $297.09 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.02.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.