Snowball One Day Trading Volume Hits $96,571.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $96,571.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.04 or 0.07621533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00075891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,612.77 or 0.99795055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007491 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,419,383 coins and its circulating supply is 6,472,933 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

