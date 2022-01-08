SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.69.

SNC opened at C$30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 322.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.11 and a 1 year high of C$38.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.