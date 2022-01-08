Smartshare Price Down 3.2% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $279,022.06 and approximately $4,295.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00121516 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

