Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SND opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.85. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

