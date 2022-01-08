SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $34.14

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.14, but opened at $34.99. SM Energy shares last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 27,996 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.