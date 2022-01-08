SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

SM stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

