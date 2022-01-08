Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$5.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOT.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.03 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

