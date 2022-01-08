SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157,114 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 210.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

