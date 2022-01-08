SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SKYT stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

