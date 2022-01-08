Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 89,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

