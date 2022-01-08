Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.