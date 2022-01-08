Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a P/E ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $245,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

