Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Similarweb shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

